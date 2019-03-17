|
Betty CLOGENE Northcutt Townsend
Wichita Falls, TX
Betty CLOGENE Northcutt Townsend, 82, a current resident of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away to meet her heavenly father on the 8th of March, 2019 at Hospice of Wichita Falls,Texas.
Clogene was born in Durant, Oklahoma, Bryan County to Luther Edward (Jack) Northcutt and Clara Arnell Glinn Northcutt on November 21, 1936.
She attended and graduated from Durant High School. She played Clarinet in the award-winning Durant High School Band and she continued her education at Navarro College, Corsicana, Texas and was PHI THETA KAPPA.
Clogene's family was her main priority, she loved her daughters, grandsons, granddaughter and all of her great grandchildren.
Clogene married Willard Earl Townsend on April 26, 1955, in Durant, Oklahoma, Bryan County. They were blessed with a wonderful love for each other and their family, three daughters, four grandsons, one granddaughter, seven great- grandsons, three great-grand daughters and many nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter and sister. She was very loved and cherished.
Clogene was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Jean Townsend, her parents, Luther Edward (Jack) Northcutt and Clara Arnell Glinn Northcutt as well as one brother Jerry Richard Northcutt, two sisters Mildred Lucille Fry, Obera Arnell Gibson and our loving aunt Delia Mae Townsend Bledsoe.
She is survived by her daughters, Victoria Arnell Townsend St. John and Tonie Kathleen Townsend Slaton, her four grandsons Kristopher Bryan Paschal, wife Laurie Shae Carroll Paschal, Jennings Bryan Paschal III (Trey) and wife Laurel Nicole Nuttall Paschal, Clay Townsend Slaton and Leann Michele Oster Slaton, Taylor Townsend King and her Granddaughter Raylea Ann St. John Wooley and husband Daniel Jason Wooley, her seven great grandsons Joshua Bryan Perrier, Jonathan Grant Wooley, Jacob Bryan Paschal, Samuel Bryan Paschal, William Clay Slaton, Nicholas Alexander Wooley, Andrew Townsend Slaton, her three great granddaughters, Abigail Grace Paschal, Faith Nicole Slaton and Sarah Nicole Paschal and our loving cousin Bobbie Fern Billings.
In her youth she was a Rainbow Girl, played the piano beautifully and was an accomplished Tap Dancer. She was baptized at First Baptist Church, Durant, Oklahoma and was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church, Durant, Oklahoma. She was active in the Baptist WMU,Mission Friends and GA's. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School classes. She was an active member of the Parent Teacher Association and a leader of Blue Birds, Campfire Girls, Brownies and Girl Scouts.
Clogene was a member of the Women of Rotary, The Rotary Club of Wichita Falls with a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Designation.
She loved genealogy and was a member of the Paris Texas Genealogy Association.
The funeral service will be held at Dalton, Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home, Durant, Oklahoma at 2:00 p.m., Saturday the 16th of March, 2019. The service will be officiated by Pastor Anthony Williams and Pastor Bill Robinson. Burial will follow the funeral at Highland Cemetery, Durant, Oklahoma. Viewing will be on the 16th of March at 1:00 p.m. prior to the Funeral service.
Pallbearers, Kristopher Bryan Paschal, Jennings Bryan Paschal III(Trey), Clay Townsend Slaton, Taylor Townsend King, Joshua Bryan Perrier, Jonathan Grant Wooley, Daniel Jason Wooley and Honorary Pallbearers, William Clay Slaton, Nicholas Alexander Wooley and Andrew Townsend Slaton.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 17, 2019