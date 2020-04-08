|
|
Betty Crowley
Henrietta - Betty Crowley, 84, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Betty was born on October 17, 1935 in Osage County, Oklahoma to Clyde and Ruby (Robbins) Wilson. She married Harold Crowley on October 16, 1954 in Henrietta, Texas. Betty was a member of the Henrietta Cowboy Church and was the owner of Nana B's Gifts and Flowers in Henrietta, prior to retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, and daughter, Lela Fern.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Alcorn and husband Randy of Wichita Falls, and Alanda Wade and husband David of Little Elm; son, Steve Crowley and wife Joy of Wichita Falls; 13 grandchildren, Chad Alcorn, Heather Alcorn, Peyton Alcorn, Jared and Ethan Crowley, Brandon and Brady Wade, Rylan and Kyndal Raschke, Berkli Sims, Brogan Sims, Brazos Sims, and Colton Sims; 2 great-grandchildren, Ryland Alcorn and McKenna Coon; brother, Don Wilson of Brownwood, Texas; sister, Becky Dixon of Marlow, Oklahoma.
Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy, Wichita Falls, Texas 76302.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020