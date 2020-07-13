Betty CunninghamElectra - Betty Cunningham, 90, passed away June 19, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas.Betty was born April 23, 1930 in Altus, Oklahoma to Henry and Ethel Harmon. She married Jack Cunningham on December 15, 1950 in Altus. He preceded her in death.Betty is survived by three sons, Herschel of Florida, Jackie of La Porte, Texas, and Billy of Wichita Falls; and one daughter, Renee of La Porte. She is preceded in death by one son, Terry. Betty is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Susan, Justin, Cecil, Sara, Shawna, Rio, Christa, Chelsea, Dylan, Maegan, Jessie, and Trevor; and 11 great grandchildren.Betty was a loving and caring woman who always put her family's needs before her own. She left a mark on this world that will not be forgotten.Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Electra, Texas with Pastor Bob Lee officiating. Please join us to celebrate her life. She will be deeply missed.