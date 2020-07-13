1/1
Betty Cunningham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Cunningham

Electra - Betty Cunningham, 90, passed away June 19, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Betty was born April 23, 1930 in Altus, Oklahoma to Henry and Ethel Harmon. She married Jack Cunningham on December 15, 1950 in Altus. He preceded her in death.

Betty is survived by three sons, Herschel of Florida, Jackie of La Porte, Texas, and Billy of Wichita Falls; and one daughter, Renee of La Porte. She is preceded in death by one son, Terry. Betty is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Susan, Justin, Cecil, Sara, Shawna, Rio, Christa, Chelsea, Dylan, Maegan, Jessie, and Trevor; and 11 great grandchildren.

Betty was a loving and caring woman who always put her family's needs before her own. She left a mark on this world that will not be forgotten.

Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Electra, Texas with Pastor Bob Lee officiating. Please join us to celebrate her life. She will be deeply missed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
9405924151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved