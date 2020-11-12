Betty Fancher Shelton
Wichita Falls - Betty Fancher Shelton, 83, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor Justin Helin officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and many other family and friends.
Se is survived by daughter Kim Heilig and husband Karl of New Braunfels; granddaughter Kasie Ramsey of Terrell; as well as several great-grandchildren and sisters.
