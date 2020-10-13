1/1
Betty Foster
Betty Foster

Burkburnett - Betty Lewis Foster of Burkburnett passed away October 12, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery.

Betty was born October 25, 1934 to David and Bessie Lewis of Uxbridge, England. She met and married Billy Lee Foster September 28, 1957. Betty became a US citizen in 1973. Her past life consist of garage sales, oil painting, volunteer work, a hot cup of tea, and Saturday night dances. Her favorite passion was spending time with her grandchildren either at sporting events, trips to Chuck E Cheese, going to Six Flags or a simple game of Trouble or Dice. Her contagious smile and sparkling blue eyes will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband of 56 years.

Mrs. Foster is survived by her daughter, Betty Jane Kahler of Burkburnett; four grandchildren: Billy Arbogast and girlfriend Cortney Cannon of Holliday, Brandon Arbogast of North Carolina, Amanda Arbogast of Wichita Falls, and Blake Arbogast and wife Shelby of Marshall; three great grandchildren: Hunner Brown and Colton Naef of Wichita Falls, and Foster Arbogast of Marshall, Texas.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
