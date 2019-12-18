|
Betty Galloway
Bowie - Betty Welsh Galloway, 92, of Bowie, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Nocona, TX.
Funeral services are at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, in the Chapel of the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Father Albert Kanjirathumkal officiating.
Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Betty was born June 7, 1927, she was the 7th daughter born to Andrew W. Welsh and Bertha Mae Loan Welsh on a farm 7 miles West of Winterset, Iowa. Her early education took place in one room schoolhouses. Betty rode to school on horseback, often during bitterly cold Iowa winters, but she was committed to learning.
In 1939, after losing the farm during the depression, the family moved to Des Moines, Iowa where Betty graduated from North High School at the age of 16. While working at Davidson's Department Store she met and fell in love with Robert George Galloway (Bob). Before his deployment to the Pacific Theater during World War II, Betty traveled to Biloxi, Mississippi where she and Bob were secretly married in the Methodist Church on January 9, 1945.
They enjoyed 67 years of marriage before Bob preceded Betty in death on 15 November, 2012. Bob chose to become a career soldier and Betty a career civil servant, retiring in 1980 after 26 years of service. During their careers, often in distant lands, their home was always open and welcoming to young soldiers and airmen.
Betty is survived by her children, Dr. Robert Galloway Col USA (ret) and wife Julianne of Kingsbury TX, daughter Gerry Lee Russell and husband John of Montague TX; grandchildren Deana Uhl and husband David of Hempstead TX, Robert Galloway II and wife Amanda of Friendswood TX, Kerry Harpole and husband Jay of Houston TX, and Brandy Williams and husband Paul of Montague TX. Betty is also survived by 6 great grandchildren; Robert Dean III and Promise Galloway, Kell and Lyla Harpole, and Jax and Kaz Williams.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Overcome Vision Loss Foundation, 37 Cannon Ridge Way, Gettysburg PA, 17325, www.overcomevisionloss.org.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.
