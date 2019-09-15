|
|
Betty Guymes Phillips
Henrietta - Our Precious Mother fell peacefully asleep in death on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Senior Care in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Lunn Funeral Home in Olney, Texas with Curtis Benton officiating. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery in Olney. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.
Betty was born on December 1, 1928 in Bomarton, Texas to the late Milton "Bud" Latham and Nellie Lucille (Frazier) Latham. Betty was a homemaker and a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses Parkway Congregation in Wichita Falls. She married Roy C. Phillips on January 4, 1993. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2017. Betty fought a long, hard battle with Parkinson Disease which eventually stole her beautiful smile and voice, but not her spirit. Her first love was her family. She enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, visiting with friends, and found joy in the small things in life.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Beverly Guymes, a grandson, Donald Lee "Donny" Morgan, and seven brothers and sisters.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Margaret Zachry and husband Bob of Henrietta, Texas and Darlene Young and husband Mike of Graham, Texas; two sisters, Wanda Kasparek of San Antonio, Texas and Rose Parker of Caldwell, Idaho; nine grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Donations can be made to www.jw.org.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 15, 2019