Betty I. Walters
Giddings - Funeral services for Betty Walters, 84, of Giddings, Texas are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with Chaplain Doug Tromblee officiating. Burial will follow in the Giddings City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings. The family will be present for visitation on Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Betty Ilene Walters was born on December 17, 1934 to William Velmer and Lizzy Louiza (Denny) Wilson. She was baptized in 1947 at the First Baptist Church in Holliday, Texas. Betty married Kenneth Ray "Toolie" Walters on May 5, 1951 in Holliday, Texas. They had four daughters, Debbie, Donna, Paula, and Kathy. Betty was a loving and devoted homemaker. Her grandchildren were her whole world and she was always hands-on and present at their various sporting events and school functions. She enjoyed watching birds as they fed from her bird feeder.
Betty passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in Giddings.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth "Toolie" Walters; one grandson, Beau Green; two sisters, Pauline Myers, Lois Arrington, and brother, Harold Wilson.
Betty is survived by her four daughters, Debbie & John Alexander of Lexington, Donna Williams of Lexington, Paula & Gary Green of Giddings, and Kathy Dunk & Darwin Dlouhy of Giddings; nine grandchildren, Melissa & Roque Lira of New Braunfels, Amy Cooley of Teague, Colby Handrick & Jessica Handrick of Giddings, Keith Woodard of Giddings, Lauren Baca & Alex Gonzales of Giddings, Dustin Green of Giddings, Kayla Green of Giddings, Kyle & Lindsey Dunk of Gonzales, and Jeremy & Mayra Dunk of Elgin; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; sister, Margaret & Joe Biter of Wichita Falls; sister-in-law, Earline Stevens of Wichita Falls, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Serving as pallbearers will be Colby Handrick, Keith Woodard, Kyle Dunk, Jeremy Dunk, and Dustin Green.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley in La Grange or to the .
Arrangements by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019