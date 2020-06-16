Betty J. Hogan



Electra - Betty J. Hogan, age 84, of Electra, Texas passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, in Electra.



Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, in the New Electra Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.



Betty was born May 13, 1936 in Electra, Texas to the late Howard Lee Payton and Lois Shufflin Payton.



Betty worked in the laundry at the Wichita Falls State Hospital for nine and half years. She then worked at the Electra Health Care Center for ten years until her retirement. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Iowa Park and sang in the choir. Betty enjoyed crocheting and cooking.



Survivors include one daughter, Vickie Lucore and husband Jack of Kamay, Texas; four sons, Jackie Hogan of Missouri, Billy Hogan of Electra, Jerry Hogan and wife, Rye of Wichita Falls, and James Hogan and wife, LaDonna of Kamay; three sisters, Sylvia Horner of Henrietta, Linda Williams and husband, Johnny of East, Texas, and June Patterson of Wichita Falls; one brother, Thurman Payton and wife, Carol of Oklahoma; twelve grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Freda Bullitt and Laverne Slaughter; and one brother, Eugene Payton.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store