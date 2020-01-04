|
Betty Jean Leinweber
Wichita Falls - Betty Jean Leinweber, 80 of Wichita Falls passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 7 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Terri Whitgrove, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Betty was born on February 5, 1939 to the late Ishmal Ray Gould and Alice Kizer in Wichita Falls. She worked as a hairdresser for many years and enjoyed volunteering her time at Bethania Hospital, and loved delivering Meals on Wheels. Betty enjoyed watching "Dancing with the Stars", and loved listening to country music and dancing, and keeping up with the latest fashion trends. Family and friends will miss her.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by George in 2015.
She is survived by her children: Karen Leinweber, Butch Leinweber Jr. and wife, Julie, Laurie Doane and husband, Jim and Shari Leinweber and Mel O'Neal; two grandchildren, Mechelle Greenspan and husband, Adam and Christopher Leinweber and wife, Melissa; two great grandchildren, Lucus Leinweber and Levi Leinweber; one sister, LaVada Woods and husband, Randy; four brothers, Don Gould and wife, Jeannie, Ronnie Gould, Nathan Maxwell and Eddie Kizer and wife, Michelle; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members; and her dogs, Shiree and Joey.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or Humane Society of Wichita County, 4360 Old Iowa Park Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76305.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020