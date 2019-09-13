|
Betty Jean Wedel
Wichita Falls - Betty Jean Wedel, 90, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14th at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Dale Snyder officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Bessie (Timmons) and Floyd B. McCoy, Betty was born on January 25, 1929, in Hillsboro, Texas. Betty attended Wichita Falls High School, worked as a meat wrapper for Piggly Wiggly and then spent time as a homemaker. She was a dedicated football fan and enjoyed her flower beds and rose bushes. She cherished time spent sitting on her back porch with family and friends.
Along with her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Thomas and brothers, Floyd McCoy, Jr. and Lloyd McCoy.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Gerold Wedel, Sr; and her children, Tina Marten and husband Steve of Holliday, Texas; and son, Gerold Wedel, Jr. of Wichita Falls. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Dusty Marten and wife Melanie; and Lacy Coltharp and husband Cody; as well as 7 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 13, 2019