Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Mae (Cummings) Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Mae (Cummings) Davis Obituary
Betty Mae Cummings Davis

Service for Betty Mae Cummings Davis, 88, of Cleburne, will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Chapel. Burial will follow in Godley Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Betty Mae Cummings Davis passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Cleburne. She was born January 3, 1931 in Antioch, Texas to Henry Edward and Ora Mae (Glover) Cummings. Betty married Ruel Davis on June 10, 1950 in Borger, Texas. She was a homemaker.

Betty is survived by her daughter Lillian Kaye Collier and husband Lonnie; son, Doug Davis; grandchildren, Crystal Brown and husband Ashley, Myra Darter and husband Matt, Ashley Gordon and husband Alan, Ryan Davis; great-grandchildren, Tyson Brown and wife Kristen, Kennedy Brown, Tristan Brown, Gracie Darter, Zade Darter, River Gordon, Jhett Gordon, Cade Gordon; and sister, Patsy Wimberly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -