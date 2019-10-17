Services
Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home
6009 Wedgwood Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 292-2250
Betty Miller White

Betty Miller White Obituary
Betty Miller White

Wichita Falls - Betty Miller White entered into Heaven on October 10, 2019, joining the love of her life, Robert "Bob" White, and a host of other family and friends. Born in Palmyra, PA, on July 17, 1927, Betty passed at Trinity Terrace in Ft. Worth. Betty and Bob lived in Wichita Falls for 34 years after Bob transferred to S.A.F.B. in 1970. They were active members of Fain Presbyterian Church, Grand Life Masters in bridge, and volunteered at Interfaith Ministries.

Betty is survived by: daughter, Beth Doyle and husband Barclay (Grapevine); son, Dr. Tom White and wife Maria (Waco); daughter, Nancy White and husband Mike Proctor (Dallas); daughter, Theresa White and Jan Archer (Denton); daughter, Barb Melton and husband Jim (Wichita Falls); stepsons, Bob White and wife Donna and Steve White and wife Mary; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Terrace, 1600 Texas St., Ft. Worth, TX, on November 18, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., followed by internment at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. To leave a tribute or message of condolence for the family of Betty White, please visit thompsonfuneral.com/tribute/details/2460/Betty-White/obituary.html
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
