Betty Ruth Tatom
Wichita Falls, Texas - Betty Ruth Tatom peacefully returned home in the early morning hours of August 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Pastor David Bishop officiating. Burial will follow the service in Crestview Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Betty was born on November 8, 1933 to Jake and Eunice Parton in Sulphur, Oklahoma. Betty will be remembered for her compassion towards others and an unrelenting faith in Jesus Christ. She was a member of Southwest Baptist Church. Her favorite hobbies included fishing, reading, and games with her grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in passing by her late husband Aldo Sarzana and her beloved dog Little T. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Allen and husband Steve; son, Bobby Gene Tatom Sr.; grandchildren, Brent Armstrong and wife Lynsey, Lisa Espinoza and husband Marc, Autumn Fernandez and husband John, Bobby Gene Tatom Jr., Ashley Tatom, and Trystin Perry.
The family will be at the funeral home Monday evening from 6-7 PM for visitation.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 4, 2019