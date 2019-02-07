|
|
Betty Sue Landrum Blackmore
Petrolia, TX
Betty passed away early Thursday morning Jan. 31, 2019 with Parkinson's disease complications. She went easily and peacefully sustained by her strong faith, in her home surrounded by her children. Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta will host a visitation on behalf of the family Friday Feb. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. The following day, family and friends will gather to celebrate Betty's long life of 87 years at 2 p.m. Saturday Feb. 9 at The First Baptist Church in Petrolia. These events are celebrations. Guests are encouraged to wear red, Betty's favorite color.
Betty was born on June 26, 1931 in Petrolia, Texas to William Arthur and Loretta Gibbins Landrum. She graduated Valedictorian at Petrolia High School in 1948 then attended Hardin College in Wichita Falls. She was 1950 Clay County Pioneer Reunion Queen. In 1951 Betty married Loren Blackmore, a cattle rancher, relocating to Canadian, Texas. Betty enjoyed country life and excelled in her role as wife, mother and homemaker. But it was not to be. Following her divorce in 1962, she returned to Petrolia with her three children: Bill Earl, Brenda and Bob. She renewed herself to the community and was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She also resumed her education at Hardin College, now renamed Midwestern University.
Betty eventually seized the opportunity to be Food Service Director for Petrolia ISD. This position led to working in various capacities, making herself indispensable in the school system, culminating as Secretary to the Elementary/Junior High Principal, a position she held for many years. Betty retired from Petrolia ISD in 2003.
Wanting to keep busy, she refocused her attention to Petrolia and the Clay County she loved. She was always an enthusiastic, renowned community leader and volunteer. Among her many interests: Betty was a beloved member of Petrolia Chapter 84, Order of the Eastern Star for over 48 years. She presided in several stations: Secretary, Treasurer and Worthy Matron which she held for seven years! Betty was also a long time member of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She served as President of the Petrolia Ex-students Association. Additionally she was on the initial planning committee of the Clay County Jail restoration in Henrietta and the finished result is the Clay County 1890 Jail Museum where she remained in various volunteer capacities for many years.
Betty was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Petrolia. Her Christian faith, being of utmost importance, sustained and enabled Betty to keep her generous, joyful spirit throughout her life. She achieved her childhood ambitions of becoming a secretary, a teacher and serving in the Church.
Survivors include Betty's three children; Bill Blackmore of Petrolia, Brenda Porter and husband Sonny of Playa Del Rey, CA, Bob Blackmore and wife Janet of Wichita Falls, her loving sister-in-law Mary Lee Embry of San Antonio; her three grandchildren: Brady Blackmore of Wichita Falls, Kristen Blackmore of Portland, OR and Raquel Porter of Long Beach, CA; her two great grandchildren: twins Ashlyn Lewis and Bailey Lewis of Wichita Falls as well as many nieces and nephews including: Lynn Payne of Springtown, TX, Suzie Jary of Fort Worth, TX and Marianne Smith of Sedona, AZ.
The family suggests memorials in lieu of flowers to Clay County 1890 Jail Museum, Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department, Petrolia Senior Citizens Club or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 7, 2019