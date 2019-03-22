|
Betty T. Lucas
Wichita Fall, TX
A celebration of life has been planned for Betty T. Lucas on March 25 at Grace Church in Wichita Falls. Betty passed away on January 13 in Morristown, Tennessee, at the age of 90. She was a longtime resident of Wichita Falls. All friends that knew Betty are invited to attend the service.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM with a celebration of her life at 1:30. Burial of ashes will follow at 3 PM at Crestview Cemetery.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019