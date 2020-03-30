|
Betty Tharrington Harrelson, age 82, of Wichita Falls, formerly of Archer City, passed away Monday, March 29, 2020 at her residence.
Private graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, with Jon Curry, Pastor of Grace Community Church of Archer City, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home.
Betty was born January 16, 1938 in Atlanta, Texas to the late Robert Calvin Tharrington and Ada Merlees Rhodes Tharrington.
She and Leroy F. Harrelson were married December 15, 1956 in Archer City, Texas. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2007.
Betty was a homemaker throughout her life. She was an active member of the First Assembly of God of Archer City. She loved to cook and clean. Betty also enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with her friends.
Survivors include two sons, Mitchel Harrelson and wife, Brenda of Nashville, Tennessee and Carl Harrelson and wife, Jamie of Wichita Falls; four grandchildren, Keith Harrelson, Michelle Smith and husband, Brian, Jennifer Peacemaker and husband, Darian, and Joey Gross and wife, Tina; eight great-grandchildren. Samantha, Serena, Austin, Sutton, Hailey, Alyssa, McKenzie and Presley; one sister-in-law, Janet Tharrington of Cooper, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary Jo Perez and one brother, Mickey Tharrington.
The family suggests memorials to the Archer City Fire Department, P.O. Box 367, Archer City, Texas 76351, the Archer City Ambulance, P.O. Box 367 Archer City, Texas 76351 or to Kindred Hospice, 4210 Kell Blvd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76309.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020