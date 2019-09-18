|
Betty Vache
Randlett, OK - Funeral Services at Randlett Baptist Church, Randlett, OK on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Wayne Laminack and Rev. Jack Brown Officiating with interment at Fairview Cemetery, Randlett. Visitation at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters on Wednesday evening from 6:00-7:30 p.m.
Betty Lou (Gunn) Vache was born to Herman Charles and Elsie Inez (Mullins) Gunn on July 4, 1928 at Temple, OK and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on September 15, 2019.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Harold "Pete" Gunn and F.C. "Buddy" Gunn; her son, Mike Vache; and her great grandson, Joshua Sherman.
Survivors include her husband, Clarence of the home; 2 daughters, Gari and Wayne Laminack of Woodward, OK, and Susanne and Doug Kohutek of Edmond, OK; 5 grandchildren and spouses, Shanon and Rob Sherman of Sulphur Springs, TX, Monica Helberg of Edmond, OK, Chris and Brooklynn Kohutek of Arcadia, OK, Trey Vache of Burkburnett, TX, Kristin and Jamie McCoy of Tulsa, OK; 10 great grandchildren, Matthew and Madelyn Sherman, Paxton and Kaulynn Kohutek, Keaton Spradlin, Avery and Taylor Vache, Cooper, Peter and Mason McCoy; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lawrence and Janis Vache of Oklahoma City, and Lorna Vache of Oregon, IL; many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fairview Cemetery, c/o Karen Dabney, 195608 N. 2500 Rd., Devol, OK 73531, or to Randlett Baptist Church, P.O. Box 193, Randlett, OK 73562.
