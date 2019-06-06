|
Betty Welch
Wichita Falls - Betty Rosala (Hendrix) Welch, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life to receive her eternal crown on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 7th at 10:30 a.m. in Gilliland, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Betty was born on February 24, 1932, in Knox County, Texas to John Franklin "Frank" and Ura (Smith) Hendrix, and was raised in Munday, Texas. She graduated as salutatorian in 1949 and attended classes at North Texas State College (now the University of North Texas).
On July 19, 1950, Betty married Wilfred Welch of Gilliland, Texas, and soon after they moved to Wichita Falls to raise their family.
Betty was the most loving, selfless, patient, humble, kind, honest and devoted example of a Proverbs 31 woman one could find. She was a servant. In her high school salutatorian speech written shortly after the end of World War II and with vivid knowledge of the then-recent Jewish Holocaust, one can truly see into the soul of a bright young woman with the heart of a true servant. "We whose obligation it is to preserve these freedoms will need to study world affairs in order to understand what other people are doing and thinking. We shall need to know their needs so that we may help to satisfy them. We shall need to learn tolerance so that we may understand that all people are human as we with the same basic instincts, needs, and desires. Our faith in them and our help to them will in turn do much toward preserving our own freedom." At a young age of 17, she had committed her life to serving others… intentionally.
Betty wore many hats during her adult life, including, wife, elder's wife, Mama, Aunt Betty, "Miss Betty", bible-class teacher, Crockett Elementary room-mother and work room volunteer, Bluebirds and Camp Fire Girls leader, grain-truck driver during wheat harvest, and possibly her most influential role as the most awesome "Mawmaw" in the world to her grand and great grandchildren (and to many others in church and community that may or may not have even known at the time they weren't actually related). It was important to Mawmaw to work the city and county elections and she did so consistently for many years in Wichita Falls. She also worked for several years as assistant in the City Clerk's office, office administrator for W.M. Welch Custom Home Builder, part-time real estate agent, secretary for David Welch CPA early in his career, and babysitter to ALL her grandkids. She has been an active and loyal member of the Church of Christ since 1956. In each of these roles, she lived out her commitment to serve others.
Mawmaw was preceded in death by her father and mother; sister Elnor Beth Novasad; and brothers Lt. Colonel Alfred Hendrix and Jack Hendrix. Survivors include her husband, Wilfred; brother Kenneth Hendrix and wife Beckie of Munday, Texas; her daughters Cindy Eubanks and husband Rick of Vancouver, WA, Rose Seaton and husband Glenn of Brookport, IL, Jan Tucker and husband Mark of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Carrie Reid and husband Johnny of Wichita Falls; son David Welch and wife Laurie of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Jennie Eubanks Jones and husband Shane of Boise, ID, Charlie Eubanks and fiancé Allison Munkelwitz of Kalama, WA, Mark Seaton and wife Amy of Hendersonville, TN, Becky Seaton Alonzo and husband Guillermo of Louisville, KY, Morgan Seaton Buselmeier and husband David Lee of Brentwood, TN, Matt Tucker and wife Haley of Fort Worth, TX, Samuel Beasley of Chaska, MN, Sarah Beasley of Highland Village, TX, and Grace and Belle Welch of Wichita Falls, TX; great grandchildren Audrey and Isabel Seaton, Vivian, Nora Kate and Margot Tucker, and Leo and Lincoln Alonso; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of friends. Mawmaw was beautiful on the outside, but even more so on the inside. Her heart was so big that even after three daughters, there was still enough room to adopt another one. Of course, she (and the rest of us) tended to not even remember which one it was, exemplifying unconditional love. Her beautiful and infectious smile permeated your soul, even at times when we asked, "how could she still be smiling?". She was the epitome of the Golden Rule.
The family would like to thank Mawmaw's care teams at Advanced Rehab and Beyond Faith Hospice for the care she received over the last few difficult months. She was truly blessed by their service and so were we.
Dear Mawmaw, "many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all". You are truly "far more precious than jewels".
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 6, 2019