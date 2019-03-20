|
|
Bettye Joyce Bilder
Wichita Falls, TX
Bettye Joyce Bilder, 95, of Wichita Falls passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Vigil service will be held at 7:00 p.m. followed by a visitation until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Alexander Ambrose, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Bettye was born on November 21, 1923 to the late Virgil and Louise (Stinson) Bynum in Big Spring, Texas. She attended school in Kerrville, Texas, graduating from Tivy High School in 1940. After graduation, Bettye pursued a career in nursing, and graduated from Nursing School in 1944. She joined the United States Army and was serving at the Station Hospital at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas where she first met her husband to be, Joe Bilder. After their discharge from the service, they continued correspondence through the mail. They both wound up in Children's Hospital in Washington, D.C., where Bettye was taking postgraduate studies. Joe was attending medical school at the University of Maryland. Bettye's original plan was to work her way to California with a friend, as nurses were in short supply and they would be able to get a job just about anywhere they desired. Joe knew a good thing when he saw it and quickly proposed. Bettye accepted and they married on September 9, 1950. She continued her nursing until the birth of their first son, and she began her next career as a full time mother and housewife. They moved to Denison, Texas where Joe practiced medicine for 5 years. In 1961 the couple with their three children moved to Wichita Falls. Joe joined the Wichita Falls Clinic and retired in 1989. Bettye also did many years of volunteer work at Bethania Hospital in Wichita Falls. Bettye and Joe sold their house and moved to Rolling Meadows Community. They enjoyed many years of travel and entertainment with friends. Bettye was a gentle, caring soul right to the end. Family and friends will miss her dearly.
Along with her husband, Joe Bilder and her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Edward; and brother, Donald Bynum.
She is survived by her children; son, Gary Bilder and wife, Sarah, daughter, Karen Bilder, and son, David Bilder; three grandchildren, Adam Bilder, Cristina Kulakowski and husband, Chris, and Eric Bilder; one great-grandchild, Lincoln Kulakowski; and brother, Jack Bynum and wife, Diane.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 in Bettye's name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at wwwowensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 20, 2019