Bettye Kimbler
Wichita Falls - Bettye Kimbler - a former long time Wichita Falls resident passed away Tuesday, 17 Dec 19.
Born in 1926 in Fort Worth, Bettye married her high school sweetheart Randy Kimbler after he returned from World War II. After moving with her husband to Wichita Falls in 1959, Bettye gave birth to and raised three redheaded boys.
She enjoyed good food, socializing, and fishing. She was a very active member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church. Bettye always had a twinkle in her eye and a wonderful smile that would light up a room.
Later, in 1993 she and her husband moved to a retirement community in Brownwood where she was active in the community.
Bettye is survived by her three sons, Daniel, Michael, and Henry. Four grandchildren and one great grandson.
Private family services will be held a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019