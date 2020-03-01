|
|
Beulah Frances "Kitten" Thompson
Iowa Park - Beulah Frances "Kitten" Thompson 100 years old - Born October 10th, 1919 Died February 29th, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Pehl, First United Methodist Church, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the funeral home.
Kitten as she was known to all in Iowa Park was born to Beulah (Parker) and Albert May on the family homestead West of Wichita Falls close to the Kamay & Holliday Split. Kitten had 5 siblings who all preceded her in death - Katherine Nowlin, Dorothy Chastain, Albert "Bud" May, Lydia Squire, and Floyd (Pete) May.
Kitten graduated from Iowa Park High School in 1938 and attended Hardin Jr. College (now Midwestern State University) in Wichita Falls. She married Lee Lavere Thompson in November of 1942 and had four children. Cathy Uhren (David), Larry Thompson (Carol), Mark Thompson (Terry) all of Iowa Park, and Marcia Kelly (Mike) of Waco. Kitten was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park and remained active until her later years.
Lavere died February 14th, 1969 of a brain aneurysm. Kitten never remarried and devoted her time, heart and soul in raising her children and later helping with her grandchildren.
Kitten (or "Granny" has she was known) had seven grandchildren: Lee Uhren, Chad Thompson (Angie), Cory Thompson (Kelley), all of Iowa Park. Amanda Dyer (Chris), Blake Kelly (Sunny) all of Waco. Brad Kelly (Vanessa) of Forney, Texas and Clint Thompson (Nikki) of Athens, Texas.
11 Great Grandchildren: Gavin & Ian Kelly; Lawson & Zander Thompson; Addison, Braelyn, Cooper, Cason, & Avery Thompson; and Savannah & Harris Kelly.
The family requests memorials be made to First UMC Iowa Park or Hospice Plus of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020