Beverly Jones



Iowa Park - Beverly Jones, 77, Iowa Park, TX



Funeral Services at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, OK, Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Rev. Eddie Sirman officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery.



Beverly Mae (Jackson) Jones was born to Duane Paul and Bobbie Lee (Wilson) Jackson on January 17, 1943 in Walters, OK and departed this life in Iowa Park, TX on August 12, 2020 at the age of 77 years, 6 months and 26 days.



Beverly grew up in San Antonio, TX, graduating from Alamo Heights High School in 1961. She went on to win Miss Fort Sam Houston in the early 1960's. She worked as a stewardess for American Airlines and soon married Jerry Wayne Jones on October 30, 1964 in Walters. She stayed home to raise her kids, but eventually worked in insurance and later as the recreation director for several nursing homes. They made their home in Tipton, Wichita Falls and then settled in Iowa Park, TX in 1966.



Beverly was a member of Disciples of Christ Church in Iowa Park. She was a Bible Teacher and enjoyed providing council to younger people along life's path. She was a researcher and, "If it came out of her mouth it was true." She enjoyed writing in High School, along with debating as an adult. She also enjoyed doing crafts.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Bobbie Jackson, her sister Rhonda Cozart and one great grandchild Paisley Lewis.



Survivors include her husband, Jerry, of the home; 2 daughters, Beverly Michelle Archer and husband David, Jeri Renee Coker and husband Nathan all of Port St. Lucy, FL; a son Clinton Wayne Jones and wife Christi of Wichita Falls, TX; a brother, Robert "Bob" Jackson of Wolfforth, TX; a brother-in-law, Joe Cozart of Odessa, TX; 13 grandchildren, 10 great children and two on the way.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store