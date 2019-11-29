Services
New Braunfels - Beverly June Hathaway, 89, joyfully joined Jesus surrounded by family in New Braunfels, Texas on November 27th, 2019. Beverly was born on October 22nd, 1930 in Sebastopol, California. On August 14th, 1950 she married Bernard Earl Hathaway. Together, they had 8 wonderful children. She worked in medical insurance for 25 years. However, her main and favorite role was raising her family. She had a great passion for art and gardening. She is survived by her children Martin (Phyllis) Hathaway of Moore, OK, Ron Hathaway of Canyon Lake, TX, David Hathaway of Canyon Lake, TX, Cheryl Anne (Scott) Schroeder of Wichita Falls, TX, Suzanne (James) Johnson of New Braunfels, TX, Carol (Greg) Thorn of Vail, CO, and Barry Hathaway of New Braunfels, TX. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy Ross, Megan, Eric, Hailey, Chelsea, Sidney, Austin, Jessica, Kayla, Nichole, and Rheagan. She was additionally blessed to have great-grandchildren Wyatt, Leila, Sawyer, Maeve, and Deacon. Her life was even more enriched by her incredible life-long friends. She was preceded in death by mother Della Gossin, father William Gossin, husband Earl, son Raleigh Hathaway, brother Jack Alden, and sister Claudia Santin. She will be fondly remembered for her great love of others. In honor of her generous heart, please donate to in lieu of flowers and cards.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
