Beverly June Morris
Beverly June Morris

Wichita Falls - Beverly June Morris, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020.

A visitation will be held at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Terri Whitgrove, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls

Beverly was born September 21, 1933 to Oscar Morris and Althea Boden Morris. She was a lifelong resident of Wichita Falls and a lifelong resident of the Methodist Church attending Grant Street UMC for many years and later University UMC. Beverly retired from the Wichita Falls Times Record News after 21 years of service as a type setter and proofreader. She was a member of AARP and ARC. Beverly loved to travel, enjoying many trips.

Ms. Morris was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Bettye Ann Morris.

Survivors include her sister, Norma Scheurman of Wichita Falls; longtime friend, Pat Schroder of Burkburnett along with other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to University United Methodist Church, 3405 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76308; ARC of Wichita Falls, 3115 Buchanan St., Wichita Falls, TX 76308; or to Alzheimer's Association of Wichita County, 901 Indiana Ave., Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
