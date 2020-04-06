|
Bill Brantley
Wichita Falls - Bill Brantley, 81, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Services are private. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Bill was born on November 5, 1938 in Grandfield, Oklahoma to David Washington and Opal Goode Brantley. He was a retired driller in the oil field and was a Baptist. He married Dorothy Province on October 7, 1966 in Dallas, Texas. He loved Chevy trucks, racing, reading, and working puzzles. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Peggy Green and Nita McGregor; and brothers: David Brantley, Reggie Brantley, and Butch Brantley.
Survivors include his wife: Dorothy Brantley of Wichita Falls; sons: David Brantley, Jerry Brantley and wife Shonna, and Elijah Brantley, all of Wichita Falls; sisters: Sherry Link and Beverly Brantley, both of Wichita Falls; brothers: Donnie Brantley of Burkburnett and Raymond Brantley of Wichita Falls; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020