Bill Drake
Bill Drake, 90, went to heaven on Friday, March 27, 2020.
He was a resident of Wichita Falls for 66 yrs. He attended University of North Texas. He started his insurance agency in 1956 and retired from Allreid Thompson Mason Daughtery Insurance in 2000. He was a member of the Shriners and served on the City Council from 1972 to 1974. Bill was an avid golfer and volunteered with the JR. T&O Golf Tournament for several years. He served on the on the Board of Work Services as director Emeritus. He was a long time member of the North Texas Mens Choir. He was also a member of the University Methodist Church for 64 yrs. He is survived by his wife of 69 yrs., Dorothy Jean Drake, his 2 sons, William Curtis Drake and wife Ellen, Derek Drake and wife Kathy, daughter Gayla Oliver and husband Mike. He had 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Private Services will be held under the direction of Hampton Vaughn Crestview Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020