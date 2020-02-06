Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Walters Cemetery
Bill Edgmon


1930 - 2020
Bill Edgmon Obituary
Bill Edgmon

Walters, OK - Graveside services at the Walters Cemetery, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Pastor Gary Thurman officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.

Billy Herman Edgmon, was born to Earl Leeman and Iva (Robinson) Edgmon on October 18, 1930 in rural Geronimo, OK and departed this life in Lawton, OK on February 4, 2020 at the age of 89 years, 3 months and 17 days.

Bill grew up in the Geronimo and Walters area. He was a former oilfield consultant, farmer, cattleman and chicken grower. He enjoyed boating, fishing and gambling. Coming from Nacogdoches, TX, Bill has made his home west of Walters since 2005.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Earl and Iva Edgmon; a brother, Frank Edgmon; and a son, Ronnie Edgmon.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Sherry Barry of Burkburnett, TX and Rhonda Owen of Houston, TX; a son, Randy Edgmon of Decatur, TX; 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Elmer Edgmon of Garrison, TX and Jimmy Edgmon of Walters, OK; other relatives and friends.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
