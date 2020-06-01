Bill Stephens
Newcastle - Bill Stephens, age 80, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home in Newcastle, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the Chapel of Lunn Funeral Home with Frankie Bailey, officiating, assisted by Justin Gulley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.
Bill was born on November 15, 1939 in Clifton, Texas to the late William Presley Stephens, Sr. and Rowena (Griffin) Stephens. He was a lifetime resident of Young County and graduated from Graham High School in 1958. He served his country proudly in the United Sates Army and in the Army National Guard. Bill worked for Ft. Belknap Electric and retired on December 31, 1997. He also farmed and ranched and loved spending time outdoors. He loved spending time with his grandkids and enjoyed going to Ruidoso. He and Brenda Freeman were married on March 18, 1983 in Wichita Falls. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Patricia Stephens, and a grandson, W.P. Stephens, IV.
Bill is survived by his wife, Brenda Stephens of Newcastle; two sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Leigh Ann Stephens of Olney and Alan and Kim Stephens of Elbert; two step-daughters and step-sons-in-law, Penny and Dickie Woolls of Wichita Falls and Natalie and Chris Bates of Wichita Falls; thirteen grandchildren, Christal Stephens Garrett, Michelle Stephens Reed, Cody Stephens, Lindsey Stephens McDonald, Justin Gulley, Blake Gulley, Chelsea Gulley, Matthew Bates, Rusty Bates, Brittany Woolls, Briann Woolls Waldrep, Bryce Woolls and Hunter Woolls; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.