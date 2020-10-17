Bill Wolf



Windthorst - Bill Wolf, age 60, of Windthorst, Texas passed away Thursday, October 15th, 2020, on his family farm doing what he loved most, working his land.



The combined vigil service and rosary will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, October 20th, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst, Texas followed by Mass celebrated by Rev. Michael Moloney. Interment will follow at St Mary's Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



Bill was born December 28, 1959, in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Clarence and Dorothy Dell Wolf.



Bill married the love of his life, Vinie Veitenheimer, on April 8, 1978, in Windthorst, Texas. During their 42 years of marriage, together they were blessed with nine children along with twenty-two amazing grandchildren.



He worked for Lindemann Drilling while finishing his high school education before he purchased his family farm and started Bill Wolf Dairy Inc.



Bill was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, served as a 4th Degree Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus and also a brother of the ACTS Team. Bill also volunteered with the Windthorst Fire Department and spent many years serving on the Windthorst Water Board. Bill was proud to be a founding member of the Windthorst State National Bank as well as the Arrowhead Livestock Sale Barn.



Bill was an avid outdoorsman; he loved running, hiking, camping, fishing and hunting. He was always eager to learn new things and enjoyed a good book as well as traveling to new places. He found great joy in spending quality time with his grandchildren, especially around the campfire cooking his famous can of wolf brand chili and ranch style beans. Most importantly, Bill loved a good solid day of hard work. Bill was a good friend to many people and will be greatly missed.



Survivors include his beloved wife, Vinie Wolf; six sons, Mickey Wolf and wife, Jennifer, Jason Wolf and wife, Melinda, Anthony Wolf, Charles Wolf and wife, Ashlin, Andrew Wolf, and Bryan Wolf; three daughters, Sarah Hoff and husband, Sean, Theresa Boswell and husband, Aaron, and Rebecca Churchwell and husband, Ryder. He was Grandpa to twenty-two wonderful grandchildren.



He is also survived by two brothers, Daryl Wolf and Gene Wolf; four sisters Judy Schroeder, Jane York, Nelda Coleman, and Sheila Hooten.



In lieu of flowers, the family of Bill Wolf would love any memorials made to the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 162, Windthorst, Texas 76389.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store