Billie Harris
Wichita Falls - Billie Louise Sims Harris, age 95, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren on February 6, 2020.
She was born on March 31, 1924, in Amarillo, Texas. She was raised in Lockney, Texas, by her mother, Pearl Lankford Sims, and her stepfather Will E. Sims. She graduated from Lockney High School in 1941, and married the love of her life, Revis Neil Harris, also of Lockney, in 1942. She spent the majority of her life working in the car business with her husband. After retirement, she devoted much of her time sewing, crocheting, and creating porcelain dolls, eventually opening the Porcelain Doll Shop in Wichita Falls, Texas. Above all else, she devoted her life and love to her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Revis; their son, Billy Neil Harris; her parents; and her brothers, C.L. Record and Dale Blaine.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Harris Cox and husband Mark Cox of Wylie, Texas; Lita Harris Cox of Wichita Falls, Texas; and Lynda Harris Tarpley of Denver, Colorado; daughter-in-law Paula Vecera Harris of Crowell, Texas; and sister-in-law Lucy Dean Record of Lockney, Texas. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Rob Borchardt, Andy Borchardt, Brian Harris, Lezlie Harris Carroll, Jason Harris, Liana Cox, Neil Cox, and Dylan Cox. Additionally, she is survived by fifteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was dearly loved and will always be missed.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Wichita Falls, and Royal Estates and Healing Hands for their love and care during her final years.
Services will be held on Monday, February 10th, 2020, at 11 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Family will begin receiving visitors at 10 AM. Memorials can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls or the Garland ISD Education Foundation.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020