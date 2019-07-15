|
|
Billie Jean Wheeler
Memphis, TN. - Billie Jean, 81, went home to be with her Lord, July 8, 2019. She was born March 17, 1938 to Marion and Miriam Wood Smith in Memphis, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman and a daughter, Karen Morris. She is survived by a son, Glenn Wheeler of Wichita Falls, Texas, and two daughters, Kim (Ricky) Hopkins of Wichita Falls, Texas and Kathy (Eric) Remsen of Germantown, Tennessee; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will received friends on Monday July 15, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. with funeral services conducted at 2 p.m. all at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Road, Bartlett, Tennessee. Gifts in memory of Mrs. Wheeler may be offered to Baptist Trinity Hospice or to the .
Published in The Times Record News on July 15, 2019