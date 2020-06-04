Billie Jo "B.J." Patrick Pautsky
Wichita Falls - Billie Jo Patrick Pautsky, 94, of Wichita Falls, beloved Mother and Nana, passed peacefully in her home on Wednesday June 3, 2020. Billie Jo, affectionately called BJ, was born on March 28, 1926 in Olney, Texas, to the late Lois Mae (Pate) and Harry J. Patrick and stepdaughter to Charles Russell.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6th at Lunn's Chapel with Chaplain Roger Deerinwater officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
BJ was a graduate of Olney High School where she had countless friends and loved to dance the Jitterbug and the Swing. She carried the love of dance throughout her life.
She was a devoted mother of two sons, John and Danny Croker, whom she cherished deeply and lovingly referred to as "the boys." She was a very independent and courageous woman. BJ lived briefly in San Francisco, California, and Corpus Christi, Texas. But it was when she returned to Olney, Texas, that she met the love of her life, the late Noel Pautsky, at a small diner named the No-D-Lay. They married in 1971, and BJ would often laugh and say, "I had to kiss a lot of frogs before I met my "prince."
Billie Jo was an impeccable dresser throughout her life with a keen sense of style. She loved to shop and her late husband, Noel Pautsky, would often say, "If it is not here it is on the way."
BJ was also a talented artist who studied under the renowned masters Dalhart Windberg and Simon Michael. She would visit beautiful locales, set up her easel and canvas and magically paint the world before her. BJ loved to travel the world.
BJ had a beloved sister with down syndrome, the late Glenda Sue Russell, lovingly referred to as "Susie." She took meticulous care of Glenda Sue and had a big heart for all people with special needs. BJ was a devoted and charitable member of the American Association of Retarded Citizens (ARC).
BJ was an avid gardener and had a green thumb for growing everything from beautiful flowers to vegetables and large fruit trees. She was also a cherished member of the Iris Society. She had a beautiful, vibrant blue-violet Hydrangea plant outside her front door. She always said the trick to her adored Hydrangea plant was lots of water. The last day of her life, as she was visiting with family, her best friend brought in a gorgeous arrangement of Hydrangeas to her chair side. Though BJ's mind was still as sharp as ever, she had not opened her eyes all day. But when the radiant flowers were brought before her, she peeked out of them and smiled. She said, "Oh, that is so beautiful". But BJ, Mama, Nana, you were the one that was the most beautiful of all. You were magnificent. May your soul forever rest in peace as the cherished memories of you rest in our minds, forever and always! Until we see you again, thank you for all your love!!
Along with her parents, Billie Jo was preceded in death by her husband, F. Noel Pautsky; her sisters, Diane Patrick Hill and Glenda Sue Russell; and stepchildren Sandra Pautsky Price and Jimmy Pautsky.
Billie Jo is survived by her two sons: John Croker and wife, Janet of Wichita Falls, and Danny Croker and wife, Alisha also of Wichita Falls; grandchildren: Kure Croker of New Orleans, Louisiana, Trent Croker and wife, Heather of Haslet, Taylor Roach, and wife, Lauren of Wichita Falls, Carmen Croker Ozuna of Irving, Cristen Croker Briggs of Dallas, Bobby Pautsky and wife, Susan of Chillicothe, Lloyd Pautsky of Chillicothe, Chi Chi Price of Iowa Park, Shawn Price and wife, Kim of Iowa Park, Noel Pautsky, Jr. and wife, Carmen of Tyler, Sara Stewart of Wichita Falls, Tommy Hudson of Farmington, New Mexico, Chuck Pautsky and Clint Pautsky as well as fifteen great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a brother: Mitchell Patrick and wife, Glenda of Ft. Worth and her sister in law, Lelah Clementson of Wichita Falls as well as her long-time friend, Marion Miks and son, Milo.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to The ARC of Wichita County, 3115 Buchanan Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76308; Hospice Plus, 807 8th Street, Suite 304, Wichita Falls, TX 76301; or the Wichita Falls Food Bank, 1230 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76302.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Wichita Falls - Billie Jo Patrick Pautsky, 94, of Wichita Falls, beloved Mother and Nana, passed peacefully in her home on Wednesday June 3, 2020. Billie Jo, affectionately called BJ, was born on March 28, 1926 in Olney, Texas, to the late Lois Mae (Pate) and Harry J. Patrick and stepdaughter to Charles Russell.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6th at Lunn's Chapel with Chaplain Roger Deerinwater officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
BJ was a graduate of Olney High School where she had countless friends and loved to dance the Jitterbug and the Swing. She carried the love of dance throughout her life.
She was a devoted mother of two sons, John and Danny Croker, whom she cherished deeply and lovingly referred to as "the boys." She was a very independent and courageous woman. BJ lived briefly in San Francisco, California, and Corpus Christi, Texas. But it was when she returned to Olney, Texas, that she met the love of her life, the late Noel Pautsky, at a small diner named the No-D-Lay. They married in 1971, and BJ would often laugh and say, "I had to kiss a lot of frogs before I met my "prince."
Billie Jo was an impeccable dresser throughout her life with a keen sense of style. She loved to shop and her late husband, Noel Pautsky, would often say, "If it is not here it is on the way."
BJ was also a talented artist who studied under the renowned masters Dalhart Windberg and Simon Michael. She would visit beautiful locales, set up her easel and canvas and magically paint the world before her. BJ loved to travel the world.
BJ had a beloved sister with down syndrome, the late Glenda Sue Russell, lovingly referred to as "Susie." She took meticulous care of Glenda Sue and had a big heart for all people with special needs. BJ was a devoted and charitable member of the American Association of Retarded Citizens (ARC).
BJ was an avid gardener and had a green thumb for growing everything from beautiful flowers to vegetables and large fruit trees. She was also a cherished member of the Iris Society. She had a beautiful, vibrant blue-violet Hydrangea plant outside her front door. She always said the trick to her adored Hydrangea plant was lots of water. The last day of her life, as she was visiting with family, her best friend brought in a gorgeous arrangement of Hydrangeas to her chair side. Though BJ's mind was still as sharp as ever, she had not opened her eyes all day. But when the radiant flowers were brought before her, she peeked out of them and smiled. She said, "Oh, that is so beautiful". But BJ, Mama, Nana, you were the one that was the most beautiful of all. You were magnificent. May your soul forever rest in peace as the cherished memories of you rest in our minds, forever and always! Until we see you again, thank you for all your love!!
Along with her parents, Billie Jo was preceded in death by her husband, F. Noel Pautsky; her sisters, Diane Patrick Hill and Glenda Sue Russell; and stepchildren Sandra Pautsky Price and Jimmy Pautsky.
Billie Jo is survived by her two sons: John Croker and wife, Janet of Wichita Falls, and Danny Croker and wife, Alisha also of Wichita Falls; grandchildren: Kure Croker of New Orleans, Louisiana, Trent Croker and wife, Heather of Haslet, Taylor Roach, and wife, Lauren of Wichita Falls, Carmen Croker Ozuna of Irving, Cristen Croker Briggs of Dallas, Bobby Pautsky and wife, Susan of Chillicothe, Lloyd Pautsky of Chillicothe, Chi Chi Price of Iowa Park, Shawn Price and wife, Kim of Iowa Park, Noel Pautsky, Jr. and wife, Carmen of Tyler, Sara Stewart of Wichita Falls, Tommy Hudson of Farmington, New Mexico, Chuck Pautsky and Clint Pautsky as well as fifteen great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a brother: Mitchell Patrick and wife, Glenda of Ft. Worth and her sister in law, Lelah Clementson of Wichita Falls as well as her long-time friend, Marion Miks and son, Milo.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to The ARC of Wichita County, 3115 Buchanan Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76308; Hospice Plus, 807 8th Street, Suite 304, Wichita Falls, TX 76301; or the Wichita Falls Food Bank, 1230 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76302.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.