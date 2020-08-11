Billie Jo Shular Roberts
Wichita Falls - BILLIE JO SHULAR ROBERTS, age 73, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020, at her home in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Born October 16, 1946, in Selma, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Grace Welborn King and Joseph William Shular, Sr. She was a proud native of West Pelzer, South Carolina, and lived in Texas for over 50 years. Billie Jo graduated from Williamston (SC) High School in 1964, then furthered her studies at Oconee Business School in Clemson, South Carolina. She was a former employee of The Children's Home of Wichita Falls, Ayres Distributing in Wichita Falls, and J.L. Davis in Midland, Texas.
Billie Jo was a lifelong Christian and a former deacon at Fain Presbyterian Church. Her life is a testament of perseverance and inspiration to all. Her most important priority was always her family. She was an amazing mother and grandmother and had the wonderful gift of making everyone feel like "royalty". She always went out of her way to welcome and accommodate her family and friends. Her selflessness, forgiving spirit, southern charm, grace, and endearing love will be deeply missed.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph William Shular, Jr.
Billie Jo is survived by her children, Wendy Craft and husband Steve of Fort Worth, Ward Roberts and wife Ladonna of Wichita Falls, and Samantha Roberts of Tulsa, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Justin Craft, Cobe Craft, Shular Roberts, Charlie Roberts, and Miles Roberts; brothers, James Branton, Norman (Duke) King, and Bret King, all of South Carolina; and former husband, Wayne Roberts, of Midland, Texas.
The family will receive friends beginning at 3:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Wichita Falls for providing compassionate care and comfort during Billie Jo's courageous battle with cancer. In the final days of her life, her faith and strength never wavered.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
