Services
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Petillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Lyde Petillon


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billie Lyde Petillon Obituary
Billie Lyde Petillon

Henrietta

Billie Lyde Petillon, 74, of Henrietta, Texas passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta with Brent Spray, officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Billie was born on October 26, 1944 in Henrietta to William G. "Bill" and Emma Jewel (Leslie) Lyde. She married Robert "Bob" Petillon on August 16, 1989 in The Colony, Texas. Billie was retired from factory work and was a member of the Henrietta Cowboy Church.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Petillon; son, James Michael Brand; daughter, Penny Reane Brand; sisters, Mami Jo Roper and Billie C. Lyde; three brother-in-laws, Jerry Simpson, Tack Brown and Larry Roper.

Survivors include her son Fletcher Lee Brand, Sr. and wife Kimberley; sisters, Kitty Ruth Simpson and Betty Ann Brown; grandchildren, Heather Danielle (Brand) Roser and husband Stephen, Fletcher Lee Brand, Jr. and wife Carry, James Michael Brand and wife Justa, Tyler Tate and wife Natasha, and Marley Tate; 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804 Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now