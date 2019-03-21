|
Billie Lyde Petillon
Henrietta
Billie Lyde Petillon, 74, of Henrietta, Texas passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta with Brent Spray, officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Billie was born on October 26, 1944 in Henrietta to William G. "Bill" and Emma Jewel (Leslie) Lyde. She married Robert "Bob" Petillon on August 16, 1989 in The Colony, Texas. Billie was retired from factory work and was a member of the Henrietta Cowboy Church.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Petillon; son, James Michael Brand; daughter, Penny Reane Brand; sisters, Mami Jo Roper and Billie C. Lyde; three brother-in-laws, Jerry Simpson, Tack Brown and Larry Roper.
Survivors include her son Fletcher Lee Brand, Sr. and wife Kimberley; sisters, Kitty Ruth Simpson and Betty Ann Brown; grandchildren, Heather Danielle (Brand) Roser and husband Stephen, Fletcher Lee Brand, Jr. and wife Carry, James Michael Brand and wife Justa, Tyler Tate and wife Natasha, and Marley Tate; 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804 Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 21, 2019