Billie M. Gore
Wichita Falls - Billie M. Gore, age 90, left us on April 22, 2019 at 4:20 AM under the care of Hospice of Wichita
Falls.
A visitation will be from 5 PM - 7:30 PM, Wednesday, April 24, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home with a catered reception for family and friends. A graveside service will be at 12 Noon, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Billie had a fierce sense of family and practiced unconditional love for her son: Robert; sons-in-law: Wallace Arthur and Gary Hoffman, all of Dallas.
Her younger son: Ronnie, slipped away Christmas afternoon in 2018. His passing left her devastated.
She is also survived by her one remaining sister: Bobbie Horton of Wichita Falls, as well as a large extended family of nieces and nephews scattered across Texas and the U.S.
Billie has been in mourning for her one true love: Bobby since his passing on December 1, 2011. Together, Billie and Bobby had an array of long time friends with whom they square danced and travelled. Billie was known for her themed parties and her love of God's creatures.
Billie formerly owned Spangler Personnel.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to ASPCA, Wild Bird Rescue, or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Online condolences may be left at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 23, 2019