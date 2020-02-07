|
|
Billie M. Thompson
Iowa Park - Billie Margaret (Ford) Thompson, 90, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Iowa Park, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park with Pastor Jeffrey Pehl officiating. Services are under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park.
Billie was born September 15, 1929 in Wichita Falls, Texas to D.H. and Kathryn (Denny) Ford. She graduated from Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas and also Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas with a Bachelor of Science Degree as a Medical Technologist. Billie married Charles Edward Thompson on December 31, 1955 on her parents' farm near Valley View. She worked for Wadley Blood Center in Dallas. After moving to Iowa Park, she worked for Dr. Gordon Clark, and later retired as a Medical Technologist from Wichita General Hospital in Wichita Falls. Billie attended First United Methodist Church in Iowa Park. She also volunteered, delivering Meals on Wheels in Iowa Park with the Friendly Door Senior Citizens. Billie enjoyed traveling with her husband for several years throughout the United States and Canada.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 64 years, Ed "Bud" Thompson; daughter, Kathleen Thompson Papp and husband, Laszlo, all of Iowa Park; granddaughter, Jessica Papp and fiancé, Lyn Slaughter of Abilene, Texas; grandson, Alejandro "Ponch" Garcia, II and wife, Kenda; and one great grandson, Hayden Kaufman, all of Baltimore, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Friendly Door Senior Citizens, Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, Amarillo, Texas, First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park, and to Hospice of Wichita Falls. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020