Billie Mae Smith
Wichita Falls - Billie Mae Smith, 94, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22 at Edgemere Church of Christ with Ken Holsberry officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. In consideration of the health of all those attending, the family has asked for masks to be worn at the funeral.
Billie was born to John and Nellie Price on April 14, 1926, in Roger Mills County, Oklahoma. She and her sister, Johnnie, grew up on a farm in central Oklahoma during the depression and the dust bowl, developing a strong work ethic out of necessity and absence of brothers to help on the farm. Going to a one room school, sometimes trudging the proverbial miles in the snow, she graduated high school at 16 and decided to move to the big city to start working. In Oklahoma City, she met a young man at church, Lee Smith, married him in 1948, and they were together until his death in 2017. They first moved to Lawton where Donald and Bobby were born, then to Amarillo for 10 years, where Linda and Scott were born, then to Wichita Falls in 1965 to spend the rest of their lives.
Billie developed her secretarial skills rapidly in Oklahoma City, mastering speedy typing and shorthand back when that was a very valued commodity. And although she would take necessary breaks for child producing and rearing, by the time the family came to Wichita Falls, she was ready to work full time, eventually working for MSU Dean of Students Viola Grady for the rest of her career, retiring in 1985.
Her two loves were inextricably intertwined— Jesus Christ and family. Her selflessness was evident in all aspects of her life, being a quiet, humble, happy role model of a Christian woman. She was a voracious reader, listener of inspirational tapes, yearly lectureship sojourner with Lee, and just generally trying to make her spiritual walk better. From teaching, study groups at home, benevolence, mission trips, hospitality at Allred prison, to meals for the bereaved and sick, she was always willing to help where she was able. And man could she cook! Homemade bread in a coffee can, chocolate pies, and her famous cinnamon roll recipe were always hoped for and requested. When age finally forced her out of the kitchen, there were holes in many hearts and stomachs. Now she is finally taking part in that living food and water.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lee; sister; half-sisters, Maureen Wilson and Modelle Jennings; and grandchildren, Kristen and Kerri.
She is survived by her children, Donald Smith; Bobby Smith and, wife Margaret; Linda Hoff and husband, Wes;and Scott Smith and wife; Irene; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Our thanks go to the staff at Presbyterian Manor for their care the last several years.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Christ Prison Ministry c/o Edgemere Church of Christ, 4728 Neta Lane, Wichita Falls, TX 76302.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Wichita Falls - Billie Mae Smith, 94, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22 at Edgemere Church of Christ with Ken Holsberry officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. In consideration of the health of all those attending, the family has asked for masks to be worn at the funeral.
Billie was born to John and Nellie Price on April 14, 1926, in Roger Mills County, Oklahoma. She and her sister, Johnnie, grew up on a farm in central Oklahoma during the depression and the dust bowl, developing a strong work ethic out of necessity and absence of brothers to help on the farm. Going to a one room school, sometimes trudging the proverbial miles in the snow, she graduated high school at 16 and decided to move to the big city to start working. In Oklahoma City, she met a young man at church, Lee Smith, married him in 1948, and they were together until his death in 2017. They first moved to Lawton where Donald and Bobby were born, then to Amarillo for 10 years, where Linda and Scott were born, then to Wichita Falls in 1965 to spend the rest of their lives.
Billie developed her secretarial skills rapidly in Oklahoma City, mastering speedy typing and shorthand back when that was a very valued commodity. And although she would take necessary breaks for child producing and rearing, by the time the family came to Wichita Falls, she was ready to work full time, eventually working for MSU Dean of Students Viola Grady for the rest of her career, retiring in 1985.
Her two loves were inextricably intertwined— Jesus Christ and family. Her selflessness was evident in all aspects of her life, being a quiet, humble, happy role model of a Christian woman. She was a voracious reader, listener of inspirational tapes, yearly lectureship sojourner with Lee, and just generally trying to make her spiritual walk better. From teaching, study groups at home, benevolence, mission trips, hospitality at Allred prison, to meals for the bereaved and sick, she was always willing to help where she was able. And man could she cook! Homemade bread in a coffee can, chocolate pies, and her famous cinnamon roll recipe were always hoped for and requested. When age finally forced her out of the kitchen, there were holes in many hearts and stomachs. Now she is finally taking part in that living food and water.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lee; sister; half-sisters, Maureen Wilson and Modelle Jennings; and grandchildren, Kristen and Kerri.
She is survived by her children, Donald Smith; Bobby Smith and, wife Margaret; Linda Hoff and husband, Wes;and Scott Smith and wife; Irene; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Our thanks go to the staff at Presbyterian Manor for their care the last several years.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Christ Prison Ministry c/o Edgemere Church of Christ, 4728 Neta Lane, Wichita Falls, TX 76302.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.