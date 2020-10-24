Billy Bob Stewart



(1949-2020) Bill passed away on Thursday, June 18, after a difficult struggle with complications from diabetes. Billy Bob Stewart (Known as Bill later in life) was born on January 12, 1949 to Flora and Bobbie Stewart of Wichita Falls, Tx. Being one of four children (and the only boy). He attended Midwestern University and then moved to Houston, Tx. To pursue a career in the oil and energy field. He worked for Petco, Q Services, Key Energy and Energy Rental Tools before retiring in 2019. He enjoyed coaching his son, Ted and daughter, Kate playing soccer and later in life watching his grandchildren perform and compete in their various activities. An avid Cowboys fan, often you could gauge his mood by how well the Cowboys were doing that season. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles, nephew, and grandson. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Georgia, their two children Ted Stewart (Marlena) and Kate Boykin (DJ) and four grandchildren, Seth, Chasity, Alex and Maggie, his sisters, Sandra Smith(Paul), Kathy Carr (Richard) and Becky Stewart, as well as many other family members.



Services were held on Tuesday, June 30th at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Rd. Houston, Tx. 77077.









