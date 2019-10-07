|
Billy "Bill" Dean Clifton
Wichita Falls - Billy "Bill" Dean Clifton, 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Billy was born on October 6, 1930 to William and Cora Clifton in Glenns Ferry, Idaho. Billy graduated from Key West High School, and later, graduated from the University of Florida. Billy was a retired pharmacist, and proudly served in the United States Army as a 2nd lieutenant during the Korean War teaching marksmanship. Billy was a member of First Baptist Church Lakeside City, Wichita Falls. He lived a long and full life, and will be greatly missed by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Clifton of Wichita Falls; sons, Bradley Clifton of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mike Clifton and wife, Melanie, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Jeff Clifton and wife, Lorri, of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, and stepson, Brian Flynn Sr. and wife, Ginger, of Justin, Texas; grandchildren, Brett Clifton of Abilene, Texas, Holly Crisp and husband, AJ, of Cleburne, Texas, Adam Raby and wife, Kristin, of Clayton, North Carolina, Jesse Clifton of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Brian Flynn Jr. of Krum, Texas, Brayden Flynn of Justin, Texas, and Laura Fleming and husband, Donald, of Denton, Texas; great-grandchildren, Twila Clifton, Cameron Raby, and Ethan Raby.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Cora Clifton, and sisters, Iris Robbins, and Georgia Myrl Frazier.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Duane Perkinson, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas Boys Ranch at https://www.texasboysranch.org/.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 7, 2019