Billy Don (B.D.) White
Finally losing his battle with dementia, Billy Don (B.D.) White went home 02/10/20. He was happy and laughing until the day he passed in his sleep. BD was born 03/04/1935 in Burkburnett, TX, to Edna and Arthur White, who preceded him in death. Waiting for him in Heaven for a game of 42 are also his brothers Wayne, Larry Carrol, Darrell, and sister Francine Love. BD was retired from Walsh and Watts Oil Company, where he worked for 35 years. After retirement, he traveled on his motorcycle and in his fifth wheel with Charlene, his wife of 66 years. While not fond of the travels, she loved him dearly and would follow him anywhere. He also enjoyed playing golf with friends. He is survived by his wife Charlene, son Larry Wayne, sister Sandy Sperry, and a number of nieces and nephews. A remembrance of life will be held later this year in Arlington; anyone will be welcomed to attend.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020