Billy Dow Begeman



Electra - Billy Dow Begeman, age 91, of Electra, Texas passed away October 24, 2020 at his residence.



Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Bob Lee, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 , at First United Methodist Church of Electra.



Billy was born September 12, 1929 in Punkin Center, Texas to the late Henry Herman Begeman and Annie Dee Langford Begeman.



He and Norma June Hicks were married October 23, 1948 in Vernon, Texas. She preceded him in death on October 12, 2020.



Billy worked for Texaco for thirty-two years as a foreman and retired in 1985. He then farmed his land until 2000 when his son took over his farming.



In 1962, he organized Little League Baseball and coached for fifteen years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. For many years, Bill and Norma delivered Meals on Wheels to the residents of Electra.



Survivors include his daughter, Belinda Shirley and husband, Steve of College Station; son, Terry Keith Begeman and wife, Tracye of Harrold; four grandchildren, Jason Shirley and wife, Crystol of College Station, Kara Trahern and husband, Aaron of Fulshear, Brandon Begeman and wife, Colbie of Electra and Heath Begeman and wife, Kathryn of Harrold; and ten great-grandchildren, Landon, Addison, McKinley, Crislyn,, Ashlyn, Jaxon, Robert, Naley, Ty and Reese.



The family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church, 1107 S. Bailey Street, Electra, Texas 76360.









