Billy "B.J." Fenoglio
Henrietta - Billy "B.J." Fenoglio, 78, of Henrietta, TX, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Henrietta with Father Albert, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery in Henrietta under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Mr. Fenoglio was born October 19, 1940 in Henrietta, TX to Jodie and Ina Mae (Morrow) Fenoglio. He received a Business Degree from Midwestern State University and married Linda Ulrich on February 2, 1963 in Wichita Falls, TX. Mr. Fenoglio was a Real Estate Appraiser and a Farmer. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Henrietta. Mr. Fenoglio was a member of the Knights of Columbus #1108 and the Elks Lodge in Wichita Falls.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Linda of Henrietta, TX; son, Nolan Fenoglio of Rowlett, TX; daughter, Lori Fenoglio of Henrietta, TX; his dogs, Tanner, Nick, Lady and Chica.
A Christian Wake and visitation will be from 6-7 PM Tuesday at the Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, TX.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church (The Altar Society) at 105 S. Barrett St. Henrietta, Texas 76365.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 30, 2019