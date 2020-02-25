Services
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
(940) 592-4151
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy "Pops" Freeman


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy "Pops" Freeman Obituary
Billy "Pops" Freeman

Iowa Park - Billy "Pops" Freeman, 78, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in Iowa Park, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas with Pastor Clifton McFadden, Word of Grace Worship Center, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the funeral home.

Pops was born September 25, 1941 in Statesboro, Georgia to Lillian Freeman. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves. He married Maggie Quick on November 5, 1960 in Statesboro and later moved to Canadian, Texas to work in the oil fields. In 1983, he and Maggie relocated to Iowa Park to work for E.W. Moran Drilling Company where he worked as a truck driver. Later, Pops worked with his son at Mike's Citgo in Iowa Park. He loved fishing, church, and especially loved his family.

Pops was preceded in death by his mother and grandmother.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Maggie Freeman of Iowa Park; son, Ray Freeman and wife, Shirley of Wichita Falls, Texas; son, Mike Freeman and wife, Joni of Wichita Falls; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to Kindred Hospice and Word of Grace Worship Center. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -