Billy "Pops" Freeman
Iowa Park - Billy "Pops" Freeman, 78, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in Iowa Park, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas with Pastor Clifton McFadden, Word of Grace Worship Center, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the funeral home.
Pops was born September 25, 1941 in Statesboro, Georgia to Lillian Freeman. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves. He married Maggie Quick on November 5, 1960 in Statesboro and later moved to Canadian, Texas to work in the oil fields. In 1983, he and Maggie relocated to Iowa Park to work for E.W. Moran Drilling Company where he worked as a truck driver. Later, Pops worked with his son at Mike's Citgo in Iowa Park. He loved fishing, church, and especially loved his family.
Pops was preceded in death by his mother and grandmother.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Maggie Freeman of Iowa Park; son, Ray Freeman and wife, Shirley of Wichita Falls, Texas; son, Mike Freeman and wife, Joni of Wichita Falls; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Kindred Hospice and Word of Grace Worship Center. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020