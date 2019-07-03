|
|
Billy Golden
Olney - Billy Golden, age 85, died July 1, 2019 at Hospice of Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Benjamin Cemetery in Benjamin, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.
Billy was born on November 21, 1933 in Benjamin, Texas to the late Ambrus Golden and Hattie Jewel (Fuller) Golden. He served in the United States Army and was a retired truck driver. He moved to Olney in 2017 from Megargel. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Minnie Golden, four brothers and one sister.
Survivors include his four daughters: Jonna Gurwell of Olney, Trish Golden of Olney, Penny Rhodes of Graham and Shelley Golden of Ft. Worth; three sons, Billy Golden of Megargel, Don Sutton of Azle, and Darren Sutton of Ft. Worth; one brother, Jimmie Golden of Frindley, Minnesota; one sister, Lucille McCanellas of Willow Park, Texas; thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be to the at https://www.alz.org/.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 3, 2019