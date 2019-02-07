Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
For more information about
Billy Hawkins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Hawkins


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Hawkins Obituary
Billy Hawkins

Dean

Billy Hawkins, 79, of Wichita Falls, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019, peacefully at home in Dean.

Funeral services will be at 11 AM, Friday, February 8th, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Stubblefield, officiating. A visitation will held from 6-7 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Mr. Hawkins was born on July 14, 1939 in Hubbard, Texas. He and Hermina "Peanut" Chizmadia were married on December 28, 1958 in Grandfield, Oklahoma. She preceded him in death in 1999. He served our country proudly as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp. He was employed with Douglas Tile for many years and then became self-employed in several business ventures. Billy loved fishing, gardening, cooking and spending time with family.

He is survived by his four daughters: Juanita and husband Paul Hays of Wichita Falls, Debbie and husband Art Williams of Holliday, Sandra and husband Max Gary of Wichita Falls, and Sharon and husband Lynn Ayres of Holliday; eight grandchildren: Shae Williams, Adam Williams, Alexis Williams, Cherise Talley, Haley Kettell, Loren Brock, Bryce Tucker, and Tyler Tucker; and five great-grandchildren: Jace, Kate, Michael, Calie, and Mike; brothers: Nolan, Sammy, Rudy, Joe, Teether, Jackie, Michael; and sister: Linda and companion's granddaughter: Casie. He was also preceded in death by companion: Peggy; brothers: Sonny, David, Bobby, Shorty, and Jimmy; sisters: Lavina, Dolly, and Judy; and son-in-law: Mike Tucker.

Memorials may be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, Texas 79174.

Online condolences may be given to the family at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.