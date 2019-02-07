|
Billy Hawkins
Dean
Billy Hawkins, 79, of Wichita Falls, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019, peacefully at home in Dean.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM, Friday, February 8th, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Stubblefield, officiating. A visitation will held from 6-7 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Mr. Hawkins was born on July 14, 1939 in Hubbard, Texas. He and Hermina "Peanut" Chizmadia were married on December 28, 1958 in Grandfield, Oklahoma. She preceded him in death in 1999. He served our country proudly as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp. He was employed with Douglas Tile for many years and then became self-employed in several business ventures. Billy loved fishing, gardening, cooking and spending time with family.
He is survived by his four daughters: Juanita and husband Paul Hays of Wichita Falls, Debbie and husband Art Williams of Holliday, Sandra and husband Max Gary of Wichita Falls, and Sharon and husband Lynn Ayres of Holliday; eight grandchildren: Shae Williams, Adam Williams, Alexis Williams, Cherise Talley, Haley Kettell, Loren Brock, Bryce Tucker, and Tyler Tucker; and five great-grandchildren: Jace, Kate, Michael, Calie, and Mike; brothers: Nolan, Sammy, Rudy, Joe, Teether, Jackie, Michael; and sister: Linda and companion's granddaughter: Casie. He was also preceded in death by companion: Peggy; brothers: Sonny, David, Bobby, Shorty, and Jimmy; sisters: Lavina, Dolly, and Judy; and son-in-law: Mike Tucker.
Memorials may be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, Texas 79174.

Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019