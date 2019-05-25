|
Billy "Bob" Holloway
Bowie - Billy Bob Holloway passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Bowie, Texas.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Carter Lake Road Church of Christ in Bowie with David Hall and Jon Page officiating.
Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
Bob was born in Petersburg, Texas April 4, 1935 to W.F. and Vera (McDaniel) Holloway. His formal education began in Estacado, Texas then continued in Petersburg, where he graduated in 1953. Bob attended West Texas State in Canyon, Texas where he pursued a degree in Accounting.
He married his sweetheart, Mary Kathalyn Sell, June 17, 1955 in Petersburg, Texas. Bob began his agriculture career as a cotton farmer in Petersburg. In 1967, Bob moved his family to Bowie, Texas where he soon after began his dairy career in 1971. Bob continued this career for 43 years and stayed involved in agriculture even after his retirement.
Bob was a member of Carter Lake Road Church of Christ in Bowie, Texas where he was actively involved and served as one of its elders. Bob was also supportive and involved in the community of Bowie during his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Bob is survived by his wife Kay Holloway, son Kenton Holloway and wife Suzan, daughter Synda Dorman and husband Tim, all of Bowie, and daughter Sharla Dobbins and husband Ralph of Lawton, Oklahoma. Bob's legacy lives on in his 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News on May 25, 2019