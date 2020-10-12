1/1
Billy Joe Glasgow
Billy Joe Glasgow

Wichita Falls - Billy Joe Glasgow, 92, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, October 05, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 on Saturday October 17, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church Wichita Falls, Texas with Rev. Larry Shields and Rev. Craig Lile officiating. Private interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park under direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

Son of the late Iva Dimple Abbott and Edward Buchannan Glasgow Jr.. Billy Joe was born on June 12, 1928, in Valley View, Wichita County, Texas. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy during 1945 thru 1947 as a Radioman on USS McCaffrey and USS Smith. Billy Joe and Myrtle Veneta Gilmore were married on June 18, 1949, in Iowa Park, Texas.

Along with his parents, Billy Joe was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Veneta Glasgow; three sons: Craig Linn

Glasgow (Jo Ellen Rachels Glasgow), Cary Lee Glasgow (Mary Elaine Glasgow), Clay Lowell Glasgow (Becky Miller Glasgow); grandchildren: Melissa Anne Glasgow Jacobson (Joshua Clay Jacobson), Rachel Marie Glasgow To (Thavaro To), Sarah Elaine Glasgow Senn ( Tyler Senn), Ian Thomas Glasgow ( Darian Shierry Glasgow) Sherri Lee Anderson Hatcher (Bill Hatcher) Scott Allen Anderson (Misti Renee Woolf Anderson); great grandchildren include: Naomi To, Ruth To, Ella Jacobson, Benjamin To, Penelope Jacobson, Luke To, Laura Senn, Tanner Senn, Matthew Lee, Cody Lee, Jagger McCord, Wesley Patterson, William Hatcher, Bailey Anderson and Seth Anderson.

Bill attended Hardin College from 1947 - 1948 studying Radio/Television. Bill was well known for his work as a Service Manager for many automobile dealerships in Wichita Falls. He also worked at several businesses in Wichita Falls including Whites Auto, Sikes Senter, Gilmore Inc,, Wichita Sand & Gravel, The Vantage Point retirement center as well as his own service repair business for many years. He served the city of Wichita Falls as an auxiliary policeman for several years shortly after his military service.

Bill as a Christian and deacon for over 50 years enjoyed helping widows and others in need through his service to the body of Faith Baptist Church Wichita Falls. Bill's favorite hobbies were fishing and traveling in their RV exploring the United States and was also an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America.

For those desiring memorial contributions, they may be sent to BrightFocus

Foundation for Macular Degeneration Research in memory of Billy J Glasgow at BrightFocus.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.BrightFocus.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2020.
