Billy Love, Sr.
Wichita Falls - Billy Ray Love, Sr., 83, of Wichita Falls, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Rev. James Harmon, officiating. Masonic graveside will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Floyd Berry Love and Estellar Wiggington Love, Billy was born on March 27, 1936 in Childress, Texas. He retired from BNSF Railroad after 42 years. Billy was a devoted member of Calvary Assembly of God, and a member of the Joseph A. Kemp Masonic Lodge #1287. Billy never met a stranger, and always enjoyed doing for others whether baking his famous pies, or building Wa-Hoo boards, he enjoyed staying busy and living life.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Jo Lee Love; his seven siblings; his son, Billy Ray Love, Jr.; and his grandson, Guy David Jones.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Duckett and husband Larry of Amarillo; his son, Danny Love and wife Debbie of Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Christa Wallace and husband Sky, Jonathan Love, Shanda Bates and husband Trey, Tiffany Elcyzyn and husband Boomer, and Lori Love; seven great-grandchildren; special friends, Freeda Holdbrook, David Ramirez, and Bro. James Harmon; as well as several nieces, nephews, family and a host of friends.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 2, 2019