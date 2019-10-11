|
Billy M. Fuller
Lakeside City - Billy Mauriece Fuller, 83, of Lakeside City, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Forest Frank Fuller and Nettie Grace Glover Fuller, Billy was born on November 27, 1935 in Corpus Christi, Texas. On August 9, 1955, he married Norma Lee Menasco. Billy owned and operated B&R Tile Company since 1974, retiring just a few years ago. He was an avid motorcycle racer, motocross and drag racing fan, and was a talented guitarist. Billy was a hard worker, and had the "gift to gab". He never met a stranger and was known to give his opinion freely.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Christy Lee Fuller and Billy Don Fuller.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Norma Fuller; his sons, Brian Maurice Fuller, and Byron Lee Fuller; his daughter, Shawn Annjannette Hilbers and husband Kelly; his brothers, Doyle Dee Fuller and wife Glenda, Johnny Glen Fuller, and Gwen Garland Fuller and wife Cynthia; his sister, Sherry Darlene Rossi; three grandchildren, Lyndin Dale Gattis, Adrian Alistair Wolf, and Jessica Fuller; five great-grandchildren; his loyal fur baby, Pompi; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Wichita County Humane Society, 4360 Old Iowa Park Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76305.
